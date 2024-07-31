



Alicante Gastronómica has presented the details of its sixth edition, which will be held between 27 and 30 September at Fira Alacant (IFA), the exhibition centre near to Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernandez Airport, where it is consolidating its position as the largest culinary experiential event in Spain, thanks to the programming of its more than 400 activities where professionals from the sector will interact, 120 Michelin Stars and Repsol Suns participants and the more than 75,000 visitors are expected to attend this year’s event.

The proposal outlined at the presentation event held at the Provincial Auditorium of the Alicante Provincial Council (ADDA) shows its more international vision, with the presence of chefs from different countries, 250 exhibitors offering activities to the general public and a programme that is completed with more than 400 presentations, tastings and participatory workshops open to the public.