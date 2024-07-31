



A five-day strike at Alicante airport involving security staff will lead to congestion, Jet2 has warned.

The industrial action is taking place from today (Wednesday) until Sunday.

The airport serving the Costa Blanca will be affected between 8.30am-9.30am and 6pm-7pm local time.

Jet2 said in an advisory posted on its website: “The strike is supported by security services at the airport and will affect congestion at security control.

“Please allow extra time to pass through check-in and security. Your flight is still due to depart at the scheduled time and check-in will close 40 minutes before a flight’s departure time.

“Jet2holidays customers can be assured that transfers have been arranged to ensure you have enough time to pass through security.”