



On the occasion of Grandparents’ Day, the Councillor for the Family, Mª Carmen Portugal, has presented an event aimed at strengthening family ties between grandparents and grandchildren. This event, which will take place on Friday 26th July 2024, Grandparents’ Day, will include a series of leisure activities in both Orihuela City and Orihuela Costa, thus promoting a space for fun and intergenerational coexistence during the summer season.

The Councillor highlighted the importance of this event, stating: ‘We want to offer our families the opportunity to share moments and strengthen the bonds between generations. Grandparents play a fundamental role in our lives and this event is a way of recognising and celebrating their contribution to the family and society.’

The event will take place in two locations in Orihuela: the Centro Comercial Ociopía in Orihuela Ciudad and the Centro Comercial La Zenia Boulevard in Orihuela Costa. Both locations will offer a variety of activities designed for all ages.

Ociopía Shopping Centre (Orihuela City):

Pop, Rock, Funk and Soul Music Concert: A selection of English and Spanish hits spanning all eras, offering a repertoire that will please young and old alike.

Traditional Games: A circuit of 13 traditional games led by monitors, where grandparents and grandchildren can play together and enjoy a fun-filled afternoon.

Timetable: The event will take place on 26 July 2024, at 19:00 hours.

La Zenia Boulevard Shopping Centre (Orihuela Costa):

Live Music Concert: A musical journey through the 60s and 70s, with live performances reliving the greatest hits of these golden decades.

Activity ‘Vinyl Game’: A fun game in which grandparents and grandchildren will have to guess the songs of the era, encouraging complicity and teamwork.

Time: The event will take place on 26 July 2024, at 19:00.

‘This event is an opportunity to enjoy quality family time. It is essential to promote these meetings, especially during holiday periods. We invite all the grandparents and grandchildren of Orihuela to participate and enjoy together these activities designed for them,’ concluded Mª Carmen Portugal.