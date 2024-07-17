



Orihuela Council has put out to tender a contract for the rental of a truck with driver to carry out support tasks for the pruning collection service. A contract for a period of one year, and with a tender price of 71,841 euros, extendable for a second year.

The tender includes the rental of an octopus truck (with claws) with a container-carrying driver and a 30 m3 box, to support the pruning and household goods collection service at specific times when reinforcement is needed due to the volume pending removal, and replacement of the octopus truck of the LV and RSU Department service due to breakdowns or maintenance operations.

The work consists of picking up and loading an open 30 m3 metal container owned by the Department of Waste Management and RSU onto the octopus truck, and collecting pruning in the places indicated.

The tree pruning collection service is one of the most requested, especially in Orihuela Costa and in the summer months. At this time, it is especially problematic due to the large number of residents on the coast, which often means that these prunings accumulate in streets and on pavements for days.

Companies have until July 26 to submit their bids, so the contract will be finalised after the summer, taking into account administrative deadlines.