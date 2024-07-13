



PIOC held an Extraordinary General Meeting Monday 8th July 2024 which was a great success.

PIOC Members unanimously voted in favour to renew the Committee, lead by President, Roman Jiménez. General Secretary, Priscilla Cromie. Treasurer, Eva Johansson.

The EGM was called to nominate new Executive Members and Guarantee Committee Members, to carry out their responsibilities efficiently and effectively to improve the infrastructure and services on the coast.

Roman Jimenez, was nominated to remain as President, is Spanish, has campaigned 16 years for improvements to health, environment, infrastructure and services for Orihuela Costa. Roman is a representative on the District Boards to represent the coast at Government level.

General Secretary, Norah Bond has campaigned 18 years for improvements for the coast, suffers from ill health, therefore she stepped aside to make way for Priscilla Cromie, who accepted the nomination. Cilla speaks Spanish, understands the problems we all face and was elected to represent Orihuela Costa District 10 in February.

Eva Johansson, acted as Membership Secretary agreed to be nominated as Treasurer, has a wealth of experience. Eva is President of her Community and General Secretary of Community Care Association.

Five members join as Guarantee Committee Members. Norah Bond, Ramon Fuste, Raymond Pepper, Teresa Gannon and Linda Charlton.

They all look forward to working together on your behalf and value your support. United, we will be stronger.

Together we can succeed to make Orihuela Costa great, the paradise we all dreamed of when we decided to move here, live the dream !

If you want to join PIOC, email sec.pioc@gmail.com

PIOC – Press Officer.