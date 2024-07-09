



The X Ruta de la Tapa de Orihuela will take place during the month of September,. This gastronomic event has become a tourist reference in the municipality will have the participation of 25 local establishments, offering a total of 44 different tapas: 22 savoury tapas, 12 sweet tapas and 10 cocktail/Gin and Tonic tapas.

The councillor for Tourism, Gonzalo Montoya, expressed his satisfaction with the increasing participation of the restaurants. “This year we are very happy because more restaurants have participated than last year,” said Montoya.

“They are mainly from the urban area of Orihuela, but also from the coast and the districts,” he added.

In the 2023 edition 20 establishments participated, presenting a total of 30 tapas: 14 savoury, 9 sweet and 7 cocktails/Gin & Tonics. This increase underlines the interest and commitment of the local gastronomic sector to this event.

The participating bars and establishments are as follows:

Bar Estanco, Bar La Tapa, Casa Pepe, Café Madeira, Cafetería La Luna, Cervecería Bobber, Confitería Nueva Bécquer, Confitería Ruiz, Confitería San Gabriel, Divine Bite, El Divino by Cosafina, El Divino de Davinia Martínez, Gastrobar Haizea, La Bo-tellica de Enmedio, La Pepa, Mesón El Rocío, Mi Barraca, New Harpo, Pizzería Di Mando, Raggu, Restaurante Pico del Águila, Sercotel Palacio Tudemir, Susi Gastro-fusión, The Hot Buffalo and Valentina Café.

The Councillor for Tourism thanked all the participating restaurants for their support and contribution to this event that promotes local gastronomy.