



Bomberos continue to work hard in their attempts to extinguish the fire at the Xixona landfill, which has now been active for two days.

On Tuesday the firefighters have reinforced their presence with another backhoe, a bulldozer and two quarry trucks, which join the two backhoes and bulldozer that were already on site. The industrial plant machinery is jointly with the site operators, according to sources from the Consortium.

The fire remains stable, although still not under total control. according to the same sources, who added that another assessment of the state of the fire will be made on Wednesday.

Emergency Services have published a series of recommendations on the social network X while the smell of fire combustion is still affecting many thousands of residents in areas and municipalities near the town of Nougat.

The fire started at around 4pm on Sunday and was declared stable at 6.40pm on Monday, but it is still active and uncontrolled. It is a typical landfill fire, which is very difficult to extinguish due to the volume and nature of the fuel, which generates such large columns of dense smoke and pungent odours.