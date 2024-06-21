



On 5, 6 and 7 July 5 the old town of La Nucía becomes again a medieval world to commemorate the signing of the town charter on the 9th of July in 1705. This market has been held since 2005 and this year includes a medieval encampment, knight combats, belly dancing, medieval characters, minstrels, fire shows, craft demonstrations with workshops.

More than forty authentic artisans have booked a space to sell their own work. The square in front of the Town Hall and the surrounding streets will be filled with stalls with a wide variety of authentic crafts: ceramics and pottery, glass, designer jewelry, carved wood and marquetry, handmade soaps and perfumes, wooden and soft toys, beautiful lamps, gnomes and marionets, and much more.

This year a stonemason is setting up a workshop with 4 seats, where both children and adults can learn the first steps of this craft and the potter invites the public to make their own bowl on the wheel.

In the gastronomic corner we will find food stalls: artisanal cheeses and sausages, nuts, jams and sweets, artisanal chocolate, as well as a medieval tavern, a “pulpería” (where you can eat real octopus) and a tea tent that also sells Arabic food. And while parents regain their strength there, children can have fun with board games or have a ride on the mythological carrousel.

A small encampment is set up again in the Plaza de San José that offers ample space for medieval combat demonstrations and archery and fencing workshops. To complete the medieval atmosphere, minstrels, knights, a belly dancer, a jester, beggars and other medieval characters will walk through the streets and corners of the market, perform some historical reenactment and close the market every night with a great fire show.

The market is an initiative of the Department of Festivals and Tourism. The councilor, Mr. Cristóbal Lloréns, has once again awarded the organization of the event to Amata (Association for the Improvement of Traditional and Modern Crafts), which, as its name indicates, is dedicated to the promotion of crafts, and requires that all what you can see in its markets is handmade by the same artisans who serve you. In this way the public knows that in all the stalls they will find “Artesanía de Autor®”.

The Market will be set up in the oldest part of the village, around the Town Hall and will open to the public on Friday the 5th, Saturday the 6th and Sunday the 7th of July from 6 pm until midnight (or later…). There is ample (free) parking in the Auditorio de les Nits car park, 100 meters from the market and in a large open-air car park, just behind the old town. The complete programme of the market you’ll find at https://www.puebloartesano.es/lanucia.