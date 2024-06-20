



Alarm in Orihuela Costa on Thursday afternoon, when a major woodland fire broke out next to the Tajo-Segura transfer canal, between the area of Campoamor and Ramblas Golf Clubs.

https://youtube.com/shorts/zs3BLuy_7f4?si=WcLeZVbU11L8uTa9

Due to the gusts of wind, it was initially feared that the flames, which got as close as 150 metres to many properties, would force the eviction of a number of families.

The burnt-out area is located in the Protected Landscape of Sierra Escalona and Dehesa de Campoamor.

The fire has taken hold in the vegetation – not forest -, near the residential areas located in the vicinity of the golf courses, so a PEIF alert level 1 was declared, which is established when an emergency situation caused by one or more forest fires can seriously affect woodland or whose extinction it may be necessary to incorporate extraordinary means.

At the moment, the firefight is still underway, working in the twelve-strong team of bomberas from the Torrevieja Park, plus four forest fire units, including two helicopters and a poring water on the fire from the air.

The fire got underway shortly after 5.30 pm but at the time of writing, close to 9pm, the situation is much more is favourable and, according to the Provincial Consortium, there has been no need to carry out any evacuations.

The mayor, Pepe Vegara, and the councillors of Emergency and Citizen Security, Victor Valverde and Monica Pastor, have travelled to the scene from Orihuela City.