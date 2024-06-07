



Burgos will be celebrating their holiday today, as will Tordesillas in Valladolid.

Town hall fined for fiesta noise that disturbed neighbour, major summit welcomes food-based businesses to Valencia, and new Law will change drone use rules in some cases.

Spanish News Headlines

The Superior Court of Xustiza of Galicia (TSXG) has condemned the Vigo City Council for violating the fundamental rights to personal and family privacy and the inviolability of the home of a neighbour in the city centre due to the noise caused during the Christmas celebration of the year 2022-2023.

The magistrates have decreed that they adopt “the necessary measures” to avoid “the repetition of his conduct that is harmful to fundamental rights” and to guarantee “that the levels of external and internal noise do not exceed the thresholds set by the applicable regulations.” In addition, they have imposed compensation of 600 euro on the plaintiff for the damages caused.

The pioneering meeting on the future of food, Ftalks: The Foodchangemakers Summit, will celebrate its sixth edition on June 18 and 19 in Valencia. Around the meeting, organised by the Spanish KM ZERO Food Innovation Hub, there are expectations of growth in the entrepreneurial presence, which has led to the advancement of dates for the initiative.

In addition, for this year, the event, consolidated as the largest food innovation forum in Europe, will take place in its own space, the Startup Forum, which will host presentations to investors of emerging companies and analysis tables on investment, open innovation models and public financing. This stage will host the presentations of more than one hundred startups to investors, who present themselves with a potential investment capacity of up to 4 billion euro – a record number of funds.

The Council of Ministers has approved a Royal Decree that updates the regulation of drones to boost the sector and promote the competitiveness of Spanish operators and manufacturers.

Among the new features of the new UAS Royal Decree for EASA operations is training in a specific authorised category, exemption from insurance and reduction in the minimum age for remote pilots in the open category, which changes to 14 or 12 years depending on the subcategory and the type of UAS used.

Business, Markets and Statistics

The first week of the last month in this half of the year will end with the publication of the trade balance of Germany and France, and the final reading of the Eurozone’s Q1 GDP.

A special traffic operation starts on Friday in the La Rioja region, running through the weekend, as the region celebrates their special day.

In the UK, Friday marks the deadline for general election candidate nominations, but more importantly for some, Taylor Swift begins her UK tour in Edinburgh.

Friday also sees the publication of Moody’s sovereign reviews of the UK and Ukraine, and the Halifax house price index, and Alphabet (Google) hold their annual shareholders’ meeting.

Things to Do

On Friday evening in the Virgen del Carmen Cultural Centre in Torrevieja the end of the academic year dance school show takes place.

An exhibition showcasing the famous icons of the seasonal bonfires is on at the cultural exhibition space in the Torrevieja Casino until 18 June, ¡La Expo Ninot! 2024.

If you fancy a poke around an exhibition or two, in Torrevieja Manu Sanz is displaying work, “La Evanescencia de lo sólido de Manu Sanz” at the Vistalegre exhibition hall until 19 June, described as a “metaphysical exploration of the volatility of reality” it´s basically objects from a different perspective, using mirrors and shapes to present everyday objects in a different way.

In Almoradi, an exhibition about the history of videogames is taking place until 19 July in the town hall exhibition room.

The Castle of Santa Bárbara in Alicante will be transformed into a medieval time capsule for a weekend, as the iconic fortress plays host to a medieval market for the weekend starting on Friday 7 June.

The Bonfires of Alicante Schedule

Friday 7 June 2024

Nocturnal mascletà. C/ Francisco Muñoz Llorens. 11.30 p.m.

Saturday 8 June 2024

Entry of bands and commissions. 6:30 p.m.

Traffic and Travel

In the Spanish region of La Rioja, a special traffic operation runs through the weekend in preparation for the regional holiday on Sunday.

On the roads of Spain, during spring weekends, an increase in traffic is expected on the main routes, and motorways, as well as national roads, towards coastal areas, second homes, as well as leisure and recreation areas near urban centres.

Friday

Movements out of large urban centres, mainly towards coastal areas and also towards second homes, which may produce high intensities and traffic jams at their exit entrances, at an unfavourable time between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Saturday

Movements out of large urban centres and increased circulation mainly towards coastal and recreational areas close to urban centres, which could cause circulation problems at their exit accesses, at an unfavourable time between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Sunday

Movements in the entrance direction to large urban centres, which may cause traffic problems and traffic jams on the main communication routes that channel the entire return movement, with the general interest network and motorways standing out for their intensity, at unfavourable times. between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m.

