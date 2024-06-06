



On Saturday 15 June, World Environment Day, the Department of the Environment and the Department of Youth will carry out an environmental awareness and educational activity focussing on the importance of recycling and nature conservation.

The activity will be carried out by teams of 5 participants which will compete to collect the most rubbish as they, with the help of a map, complete tests and challenges at five designated stations in the municipality.

The winning team will receive a prize for each participant in the group. Entrants are advised to wear comfortable shoes, use sunscreen, a hat, water and gardening gloves. More info is on the Ayuntamiento Facebook Page.