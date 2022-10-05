



Quite what the conflict was between two Russian women is not known, but the one thing that is certain is that one of them died and was allegedly killed by the other. She was hit on the head and set on fire, after being soaked with petrol.

It happened in 2015 in a town near Moscow but after seven years the alleged murderer, who has been on the run from Russian Justice, has now been located and arrested in Alicante by the National Police.

The Russian fugitive is a 40-year-old woman, the subject of an international arrest warrant (OID) who was hiding in an address on Calle Garbinet in Alicante. She will now have to answer to Russian authorities once her extradition is processed by the National High Court.

She is accused of murder and faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison, according to data provided by the Alicante National Police.

The arrest was carried out by agents of the Organized Crime Group after they received information from Interpol about the international arrest warrant issued by the Russian authorities on the woman who was thought to be residing in the province of Alicante.

According to the warrant, the detainee had a conflict with another woman and while they were on a car trip together, the fugitive stopped the vehicle and inflicted a strong blow to her companion’s head. She then dragged her into a ravine, doused her with petrol and set her on fire, causing her death.

Following an investigation the Police discovered an address in Alicante where the wanted woman was thought to be residing. Following her arrest the woman was taken to Alicante police station and was later placed at the disposal of the central court of Instruction number 6 of the National Court.