



The local police in Almoradi have started a campaign surrounding issues of vehicles parking on corners – including that of zebra crossings.

The campaign in conjunction with El Almoradí Town Hall, is carrying out an awareness campaign to improve parking at population intersections.

“Parking in the corners is not allowed, which entails a lack of visibility, the danger of being run over and accidents.

“This campaign will entail, information and possible sanctions, if required.

“The bollards and road markings that are being put on must be respected, for better road safety,” said a statement from the local police.

Following the announcement a plethora of comments have been forthcoming.

“If you hadn’t shrunk the town so much with 7M of tiles, maybe this wouldn’t happen. How silly to do what you’ve done that 2 cars can’t even pass at the same time. My goodness,” said Yonai Culiañez Gil.

“It amuses me that people are worried that they don’t have parking. I have a disabled person, in a wheelchair.

“You can’t imagine how bad I feel when the chamfers, as you say, are occupied by cars and you can’t go up or down the chair.

“I hope and wish that this is also solved, because nobody thinks of them, they only think of having their car well parked and if it is at their door, the better,” said Rosa Quiles.

“In general it seems perfect to me, but in the main street you have narrowed it in such a way that in order to turn, you have to let those who have no preference pass first,” said Carol Gòmez.

“They should also fine those who make bad use of the car parks, if between corner and corner, they take two cars.

“If someone parks in the middle, without the possibility of anyone else parking, they should be fined,” reasoned Gabriel Lorenzo.

Josè Antonio Garcia Pinta said: “Bollards and paint where parking or stopping are not allowed are fine.

“But we must go further and start punishing those uncivil people, who do not respect anything.”

Caption: Local police and Almoradí Town Hall: Illegal parking campaign.