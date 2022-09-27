



La Nucia Traffic Management and Cameras Room received a notice following a traffic accident on crta.CV70 that involved four boars.

“An SOS was received after information about animals crossing the CV90, that ended in collision with vehicles.

“Damage was sustained to vehicles, and unfortunately three boars were killed and one injured.

“Notification was given to the Animal Protector of La Nucia, who regulated traffic following the incident, assisted by the Civil Guard traffico,” said a spokesperson.

Caption: Three boars killed in CV90 accident.