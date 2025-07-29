Pilar de la Horadada Celebrates it’s Independence Festival with the Opening of CAMME





July 30 is a major holiday in Pilar de la Horadada, marking 39 years since the town officially separated from Orihuela.

Every year, the residents of Pilar de la Horadada commemorate this milestone by blending celebration with history.

This year, the festivities are even more special as the town welcomed the opening of the new Centre for Musical, and Performing Arts, popularly known as CAMME.

The new cultural complex, located at Calle Cisne 29, opened its doors to the public starting at 11:30 AM.

The “Casa de Cultura” building spans 4,250.16 square meters and will be fully operational from July 31.

On the ground floor, visitors will find the Gratiniano Baches Archaeological and Ethnological Museum, the Sánchez Lozano Art Museum, a Temporary Exhibition Hall, and the office of Gratiniano Baches. This floor also houses a study room with seating for 96 people.

The first floor includes the library storage, archives, general library consultation area, children’s reading area, computer room, laboratory, and the museum library.

The second-floor features museum storage, five multipurpose classrooms for training, a meeting room, and offices for administration and management.

The rooftop terrace is finished and accessible, designed to host various activities and offering the best views of the town centre due to its orientation and location.

The cultural complex will be complemented by the Holy Week Museum, located in an adjacent 1,707 square meter building, along with the Gratiniano Baches Archaeological and Ethnological Museum and the Sánchez Lozano Art Museum inside the Casa de Cultura.

Before the official opening of this proud new landmark for the town, the day began with the traditional Mass at 10 AM, attended by local authorities, residents, and visitors.

At 5 PM, the traditional ringing of the bells will take place alongside 40 cannon salutes to commemorate the moment in 1986 when Emilio Sánchez Serra received the call from Valencia announcing the decree that granted Pilar de la Horadada its segregation. The celebration will be marked with fireworks so that everyone can share in this historic moment—exactly 39 years ago to the day—when the community finally received the news after long struggles.

Later that evening, starting at 9:30 PM in the Plaza de la Iglesia, an official ceremony will honor the “50th anniversary of the creation of the Torrero” and recognize the contributions of CIT, AFIET, and the local business association.

Following the ceremony, locals and visitors alike can enjoy “Eterna Raffaella,” a tribute show celebrating the incomparable Raffaella Carrá.