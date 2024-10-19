COSTA BLANCA WALKING FOOTBALL ROUNDUP





All square in Over 60’s Walking Football Opener

Los Marineros 2-2 Formentera

Wednesday morning was the first league match for Los Marineros of the 24-25 season. It was against Formentera (F) O’60’s.

The home team wore the new green strip kindly supplied by Welcome Estates.

Before the game the Referee updated teams on the rule changes that have been introduced for the new season and explained the “totting up” procedure. This has been introduced to penalise the team that allows it players to “not walk” ie: if any player is deemed to “not walk” the other side get a free kick. On the fourth offence the opposition are awarded a penalty. This rule allowed both sides free shots at goal during the game.

The home side absorbed the pressure from the visiting Formentera team for the first two quarters of play conceding a penalty on the totting up procedure, 1-0 and Formentera then scored a second.

However, in the final two quarters, the home side began to apply pressure. They also won a penalty on the totting up procedure, which was missed, but finally netted two goals for their efforts, the game ending in a respectable 2-2 draw.

Both teams played in a gentlemanly manner with the match handled well by the referee.

Post match drinks and food was taken at Bar 13 on the La Marina Urb.

Anyone who would be interested in joining our group is welcome to come to the sports field on La Marina Urb. any Friday morning.

Portabella beaten in Malaga Final

Last weekend Portobello Campoverde Walking Football Club A Team were in action at a tournament in Malaga in the Costa del Sol. The team were short on numbers (assisted by two players from the Red Lion Fortuna (thanks Jeff and Gary). Whilst being with limited numbers and many games the team performed admirably by winning all their league games and taking the top spot in their league and progressing on to the final, an amazing achievement with no substitutes.

The final sadly was one game too many, losing 3-1 with 2 goals going against Portos in the final minute.

International Seminar for local Referees

In parallel four referees led by Terry Franklin showed great commitment and dedication travelled down under their own steam to attend an upgrading seminar on their tournament+ refereeing training. This has enabled them to move on to the next stage of development, raising them to international level ready to referee in next year’s World Nations Cup which will be hosted here in Spain in October.