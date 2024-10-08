Minor earthquake rumbles through Los Montesinos





Details of the earthquake were first published by Nahúm Méndez, author of “A geologist in distress” through his X social network (previously Twitter).

Occurring at about 10.30pm on Monday night, it had a magnitude of 2.0 points on the Richter scale, with its epicenter in this area of La Vega Baja, as confirmed by the National Geographic Institute.

The Richter scale, used to measure minor earthquakes, classifies those ranging from a magnitude 3.0 to 3.9, as they rarely cause damage although they are often noticeable. Those below this figure are called “minor earthquakes” and are practically imperceptible unless it is very close to the epicenter.