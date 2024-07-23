



The Department of Beaches has ordered the closure of the beaches at Cala Mosca and La Glea on Orihuela Costa due to pollution problems found by the Department of Environment and Water. The closure has been carried out following the results of water quality controls, which indicate “contamination of residual origin” in Cala Mosca and a “discharge in the dry area” of La Glea.

Municipal sources said that, although bathing will not be permitted, people may remain in the area within the zones indicated by the lifeguards, who are keeping all those present updated of the situation.

At La Glea Beach, within the framework of the Bathing Water Quality Control Program, elevated levels of microbiological parameters have been identified in the samples that were taken on July 22, 2024, therefore, it was decided to close this beach to bathing.

Bathers were told to leave the sea at Campoamor

At Cala Mosca, in addition, the General Directorate of Water has confirmed the presence of a spill in the dry area of ​​the beach. Samples have been taken from both the spill and the bathing area, the results of which will be available shortly. As a precautionary measure, Cala Mosca has also been closed to bathing until the spill is completely eliminated and it is verified that it does not affect the quality of the beach water.

These tests, carried out weekly by the Ministry, allow preventive decisions to be taken before problems deteriorate further. The increase in population on the coast during the summer is a

The Department of Beaches has said that all possible efforts are being made to reopen these beaches for bathing as soon as possible, but they must follow the instructions of the General Directorate of Water who are carrying out the necessary work to solve this problem.