



After arriving in Spain Costa Blanca entertainer Stevie Spit threw himself into fundraising for charity. He has raised thousands of euros for a multitude of charities, as a result of which there are many hundreds of people living in the area today who are indebted for his selfless efforts.

Stevie was awarded a BEM by Queen Elizabeth II in her 2020 Birthday Honours List. British Ambassador Hugh Elliott wrote at the time, “Stevie is a truly inspirational fundraiser. His enthusiasm is such that whenever he organises one of his many impromptu charity fundraisers it is almost a guaranteed success, such is his support from the local Costa Blanca community.”

Because of the Covid Pandemic, he finally got his hands on his BEM two years after it was awarded

Unfortunately, just 3 weeks ago, following his appearance at the Mil Palmeras Armed Forces Day, Stevie, suffering from an infection, was rushed into Torrevieja Hospital, where tests revealed that the ‘fundraiser extraordinaire’ was suffering from cancer.

His treatment plan will be put in place soon but at this stage, we do not know his prognosis, What we do know is that, as a result of his illness Stevie is struggling to work.. Spain is not the best place to be if you have no income!!

To ease Stevie’s financial burden, so that his entire effort can be spent fighting this terrible disease, De Barra’s Irish Bar in El Galan, have asked permission to put on a benefit fundraiser.

The event is currently in the early stages of planning, but what will be a Massive Music Gala is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, 28th August. Already the organisers have managed to secure some big acts from Benidorm and locally too…. The Jersey Boys, Abba Elite, Dream Girls, to name but a few.

Stevie meeting Prince William at a Buckingham Palace Garden Party

Thay are asking every single person and business to come out in force and help raise as much money as possible for this amazing man who has given his life to fundraising for charity. Now it is our turn to repay the kindness that he has shown to so many people over the years.

The organisers are now looking for spot prizes of every description; there will be raffles in various venues and an auction on the 28th too.. if you can donate in any shape or form, please contact Audrey O’Gorman at De Barra’s Irish Bar El Galan or you can message Eileen Gleave. There is also a ‘gofundme’ page where you can donate at: https://gofund.me/41506431

It is now our turn as a community to get together and show what we can do for this amazing man.