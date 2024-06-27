



On Saturday 29th June the shopping centre will celebrate the Revoluzión party from 12.00 noon with lots of gifts and activities for the whole family.

There will be multiple activities: shows, free paella, photocalls, stilt walkers, batucadas, water games, festival make-up and performances by Grison Beatbox and Bombai.

The refurbishment works, costing 18 million euros, include the improvement of the façades, paving, rest areas, green areas and restaurant areas, as well as the children’s leisure areas.

Throughout the day, more than 1,000 keys will be hidden to open boxes with gifts, including an iPhone, a scooter, an Alcampo shopping trolley and a year’s free meals. If your key does not open the box, simply take it to the information stands to receive a prize.

Filipa Palhim, marketing manager of Zenia Boulevard, said: “We are looking forward to Saturday, after these months in which the centre has worked tirelessly to undertake this spectacular refurbishment and in which we have tried to reflect the personality and essence of the wonderful environment in which we operate. We invite all members of the public to join us on this very special day for Zenia Boulevard.

Zenia Boulevard refurbishment complete

The remodelling project, which began last year, involved an investment of more than 18 million euros. It included the improvement of the façades, paving, rest areas, green areas and restaurant areas, as well as the children’s leisure areas, paying tribute to its surroundings.

The central motif of the new logo of the shopping centre is the idea of becoming a town with a history to tell, a tourist spot where a melting pot of cultures meet, a more sustainable, more comfortable place, with more services, more attractive and high-tech. The flamingos of the pink lagoon of Torrevieja have also served as inspiration for the remodelling of the leisure areas and for the “salt” toilets in the Plaza Mayor.

The Plaza de la Lonja has a rest area and playground set in the citrus trees and in the Plaza Mayor there is an reference to the sea with a giant jellyfish with three slides that will connect to an interactive fountain.

The works will allow Zenia Boulevard to reduce its energy consumption by 25% with the installation of different applications such as frequency variators in stairs and ramps and the placement of lighting control elements in the parking area, allowing the lighting to be adaptive. Thanks to the improvement works in the photovoltaic installation, it will be possible to increase the percentage of self-consumption from the current 28% to 40% of the total energy consumption in common areas and water consumption will be reduced by 10 to 15% thanks to the installation of a mini water treatment plant.

Zenia Boulevard, inaugurated in 2012, is the largest shopping centre in the province of Alicante, registering an increase in footfall of 8.6% in 2023 with 15 million visitors. Located in Orihuela Costa, in a strategic position in the Orihuela area, it has more than 150 commercial premises.