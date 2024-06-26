



Magnificent results for the Rhythmic Gymnastics Club Jennifer Colino of Torrevieja held in Avilés from the 20 to the 23 of June.

Miley Martinez finished as national runner-up in the general open category and achieved the gold medal and bronze in the final of hoop and ball apparatus in the junior category. In addition, she became Spanish Champion by autonomies.

Anastasiia Salkova, after some spectacular hoop, ribbon and rope exercises, was proclaimed runner-up of Spain in the Open Infantil category, becoming, in addition, Champion of Spain by autonomies.

Valeria Zubcoff won the bronze medal in the final of hoop in the infantil category, as well as, becoming Champion of Spain by autonomies.

Her partner, Ilona Boichuk, made her debut at this level and performed her three exercises with finishing seventh position in the open overall.

Valeria García won the silver medal in the ball final in the junior category and her partner, Mariya Pavlenko, got the sixth position in the overall junior open category, after excelling in hoop, clubs and ball exercises. Once again, she finished as Spanish Champion by autonomies.

Gymnast Lucía Leshan Cañas Mendo competed in the first category and got into the finals in the hoop and ribbon apparatus, obtaining the fourth best mark in the general classification in the ribbon. A few mistakes in her mallets exercise meant that she could only finish in thirteenth position overall.

With these great results, the Club Gimnasia Rítmica Jennifer Colino of Torrevieja continues its excellent streak after achieving this year a gold medal in the national championships and six more medals in this superior level of national gymnastics.