



An 18-year-old man arrested in Alicante 2 years ago for the murder of an 80-year-old British woman at a villa in Elche in May 2022, when he was classed as minor, died on 9 June in a traffic accident on the AP-7 at Campoamor in Orihuela Costa.

The young man lost his life just the day before the criminal trial began in a juvenile court in Alicante. The accident was discovered 2 weeks ago, around 6pm on June 9, at kilometer 768 on the AP-7, in Orihuela Costa. The alarm was raised by a road maintenance worker found the car overturned in a palm zone.

The Provincial Fire Consortium attended the scene where they rescued the victim’s body from the interior of his convertible Mercedes.

A Civil Guard traffic officer said that the young man could have fallen asleep at the wheel, as there were no signs of braking on the road.

Following his arrest in May 22 along with his mother, for the shooting of the British woman, he served for 9 months in a juvenile detention centre before being released on bail while he awaited his trial.

The pair gained access to the villa while the main gates were left open awaiting the arrival of a plumber. Once inside the grounds, the minor and his mother arrived went into the house through a glazed porch and made a surprise attack on the 80-year-old woman. The reason for the murder is unknown, but everything points to it being an economic motive.

The initial attack was carried out with a knife, and then the woman was shot 3 times with the gun, however, the police investigation is still to determine which of the accused carried out the shooting.

Following the death of the young man, the Juvenile Court No. 2 of Alicante will have to close the file, but the trial of his mother will be held after summer at the Elche High Court.