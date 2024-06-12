



Great news for the working population who find little time during the week to shop… Not so great news for those working in the retail sector who benefit from a weekend day off… SUNDAY SHOPPING STARTS AGAIN THIS WEEK.

In the Valencia region, shops can once again open on a Sunday from 16 June and open every Sunday until next year (just after the Christmas period). Of course, they may CHOOSE to close, but probably won’t.

There are one or two days between now and then when they will close for holidays, but not many to be honest, and we will tell you nearer the time, but again, as of this week, you can shop until you drop every Sunday.

Other regions, such as neighbouring Murcia, permit Sunday shopping throughout the year, but in Valencia there are restrictions.