



More than 180 exhibitors, live entertainment, classic vehicles, community organisations and the chance to win a Mediterranean cruise for two will be among the highlights when Expo Torrevieja returns to the International Auditorium on Saturday 14 and Sunday 15 November.

One of the southern Costa Blanca’s most popular lifestyle exhibitions, Expo Torrevieja 2026 promises two days of entertainment, inspiration and community spirit, celebrating the businesses, organisations and people who make the region such an attractive place to live, work and enjoy retirement.

With free admission and free parking, organisers are anticipating around 10,000 visitors across the weekend. Doors will open from 10am until 3pm on both days.

More than 180 exhibitors will showcase an extensive range of products and services, offering visitors opportunities to discover new businesses, seek professional advice, explore lifestyle options and enjoy a relaxed day out.

Exhibitors will represent sectors including property, legal and financial services, healthcare, wellbeing, home improvements, technology, mobility and independent crafts, ensuring something of interest for visitors of all ages and backgrounds.

Celebrating Community Life

Among the exhibition’s most popular attractions is its expanding Clubs and Associations Zone, which highlights the remarkable variety of social, sporting, charitable and recreational activities available throughout the southern Costa Blanca.

Local clubs, hobby groups, voluntary organisations and charities will have the opportunity to promote their activities, recruit members and introduce visitors to the region’s thriving community network.

For newcomers to Torrevieja, Orihuela Costa and the wider Vega Baja, the zone provides an ideal introduction to local life, while established residents can discover new interests, make friends and explore opportunities to become more involved in their communities.

Charitable organisations will also feature prominently, raising awareness of their work and highlighting the dedication of volunteers who provide essential support to individuals and families across the region.

Entertainment and Classic Vehicles

A varied programme of entertainment will help create a lively atmosphere throughout the weekend, with local performers, choirs and community groups providing music and cultural displays.

Presentations, demonstrations and other activities will complement the exhibition stands, reflecting the international character of the Costa Blanca and the diverse communities that call the area home.

Another popular attraction is expected on Sunday morning when, weather permitting, local classic car, motorcycle and scooter enthusiasts will display their treasured vehicles outside the auditorium.

These displays are always a favourite at community events, attracting considerable interest from motoring enthusiasts, families and visitors keen to admire beautifully maintained vehicles from years gone by.

Organisers also hope that Torrevieja Mayor Eduardo Dolón will once again officially open the exhibition, continuing the municipality’s association with this established annual event.

Win a Mediterranean Cruise for Two!

One of this year’s biggest attractions will be the opportunity to win a Mediterranean cruise for two, generously provided by Vivalia Travel in Torrevieja.

The prize is a seven-night cruise aboard the Costa Pacifica, departing on 12 March 2027 and returning on 19 March.

Visitors wishing to enter the draw can register online at expotorrevieja.info/visitors or visit the Vivalia Travel stand during the exhibition, where further information and entry details will be available.

Additional prize draws, special offers and exhibitor promotions will provide further opportunities for visitors to enjoy the occasion.

A Community Effort

Organisers have expressed their sincere gratitude to all participating exhibitors, whose continued support is fundamental to the event’s success, and to the management and staff of the Torrevieja International Auditorium for their invaluable assistance.

Special thanks also go to the local classic car, motorcycle and scooter clubs, together with the many associations, charities, entertainers and volunteers whose enthusiasm and commitment contribute so much to the weekend.

Above all, Expo Torrevieja remains a celebration of community life, bringing together businesses, residents and visitors of different nationalities in a friendly, welcoming environment.

Expo Torrevieja takes place at the Torrevieja International Auditorium on Saturday 14 and Sunday 15 November, from 10am to 3pm each day. Admission and parking are free.

Further information and visitor registration: www.expotorrevieja.info/visitors.

For further information and visitor registration, visit www.expotorrevieja.info/visitors.

Telephone: (0034) 637 227 385

Email: office@ExpoTorrevieja.info

Online bookings: www.expotorrevieja.info

Expo Torrevieja 2026

Saturday 14 and Sunday 15 November

10am to 3pm

International Auditorium, Torrevieja