



A 53-year-old professional lorry driver has been arrested on the A-7 motorway near Alcoy after Guardia Civil officers discovered he was driving while more than three times over the legal alcohol limit, despite having been banned from driving until 2028 and being wanted by the courts to serve a prison sentence.

The arrest was made during a routine roadside inspection by officers from the Guardia Civil’s Traffic Division in Alcoy, who were carrying out preventive checks on commercial vehicles to ensure compliance with road safety regulations.

Officers stopped an articulated lorry transporting goods and, during their inspection, noticed signs suggesting that the driver had consumed alcohol.

A subsequent breathalyser test revealed an alcohol reading more than three times the maximum permitted for professional drivers, which is 0.15 milligrams per litre of exhaled air.

The driver was issued with an administrative penalty carrying a €1,000 fine and the loss of six driving licence points.

However, further checks revealed a much more serious situation.

Driving Ban and Outstanding Arrest Warrant

When officers examined the driver’s documentation and checked police databases, they discovered that he had already been disqualified from driving by a court order that remained in force until 2028.

The checks also revealed an outstanding judicial warrant ordering his arrest and imprisonment in connection with previous road safety offences.

Despite being prohibited from driving, the man had continued operating a heavy goods vehicle on one of Alicante province’s principal motorway routes.

Following confirmation of the outstanding warrant, Traffic Division officers requested assistance from Guardia Civil colleagues based in Muro de Alcoy.

The driver was arrested and transferred to police premises before being brought before the Civil and Criminal Investigation Section of the Court of First Instance in Alcoy.

The court subsequently ordered his imprisonment.

Roadside Checks Uncover Multiple Offences

The Guardia Civil highlighted the importance of routine roadside inspections in identifying potentially dangerous drivers and ensuring that outstanding judicial orders are enforced.

Officers said the incident demonstrated how preventive checks can uncover serious irregularities extending beyond the original reason for stopping a vehicle.

In this case, what began as a standard inspection of a commercial lorry exposed a driver who was allegedly operating the vehicle under the influence of alcohol, in breach of an existing driving ban and while subject to an outstanding imprisonment order.

The Guardia Civil said the intervention removed a potential danger to other road users and ensured compliance with the court’s outstanding warrant.

The authorities have not disclosed the driver’s identity or the nature of the previous road traffic offences that led to the original judicial order.