



Opposition parties accuse PP-Vox coalition of exploiting national mourning to silence debate, while the governing team insists it acted out of respect for the victims.

Orihuela’s council meeting descended into bitter political confrontation on Thursday as opposition parties accused the PP-Vox governing coalition of exploiting the Toledo train tragedy to avoid scrutiny of municipal affairs.

The extraordinary atmosphere followed Wednesday’s fatal rail accident, prompting Mayor Pepe Vegara to open proceedings with an institutional declaration expressing condolences to the victims’ families, followed by a minute’s silence.

However, disagreement over whether the meeting should proceed quickly overshadowed the tribute, with opposition councillors describing the proceedings as a “circus”, a “grotesque spectacle” and a “complete disgrace”.

Ciudadanos spokesperson José Aix demanded the immediate suspension of the session, insisting that the council should observe a period of mourning and reconvene an extraordinary meeting to address outstanding business.

“This plenary session of grief must end now,” he declared.

Vegara responded that everyone shared the suffering of the victims but accused those demanding suspension of having opposed the same proposal the previous evening.

Tensions escalated when PP councillor Irene Celdrán allegedly called Aix a “scoundrel”, prompting further protests.

Despite the confrontation, the meeting continued for just 72 minutes, with opposition groups withdrawing their motions while allowing the governing coalition’s proposals to proceed to a vote without any debate.

Among the measures approved were three exceptional payment files totalling €635,630, covering 40 outstanding invoices for services already provided.

The council also gave initial approval to plans for a major industrial and logistics park covering approximately 2.2 million square metres north of Orihuela, beside the A-7 motorway.

The proposed development, incorporating agri-food industries, renewable energy businesses and logistics operations, will now undergo 45 days of public consultation alongside requests for 28 technical reports.

PSOE, Cambiemos and Ciudadanos will now use the available municipal procedures to demand an extraordinary plenary session at the earliest opportunity.

Opposition groups voted against both measures.

Following the votes, Vox spokesperson Manuel Mestre withdrew his party’s motions, while PP representative Víctor Valverde announced that his group would refrain from political debate as a gesture of respect for the victims.

The explanation provoked furious criticism.

PSOE spokesperson Carolina Gracia, visibly emotional, accused Vegara of allowing Vox to dictate proceedings and failing to prevent what she described as a shameful episode.

“You have made a circus out of this,” she told the mayor.

Cambiemos representative Quique Montero condemned the meeting as a “grotesque spectacle”, arguing that government business had been approved while important opposition concerns remained unresolved.

Aix accused the coalition of manipulating emotions and using the tragedy for political advantage.

Following the meeting, PSOE, Ciudadanos and Cambiemos held a joint press conference, alleging that the governing coalition had used national mourning to silence opposition scrutiny.

The Popular Party subsequently rejected those accusations, explaining that Vegara had attempted to negotiate a compromise allowing essential administrative business to continue while avoiding political confrontation.

According to the PP, disagreements prevented a unanimous agreement, although no opposition group was prohibited from speaking or defending its motions.

Valverde insisted the governing parties had voluntarily restricted their own interventions while respecting the rights of other councillors.

The opposition nevertheless pledged to demand an extraordinary plenary session to debate the issues left unresolved, ensuring the controversy will continue beyond Thursday’s deeply divisive meeting.