



Orihuela City Council has suspended all municipal public events for three days following the devastating high-speed train accident in Toledo, as Spain observes a period of national mourning.

Mayor Pepe Vegara has ordered the cancellation of all public activities organised or promoted by the council on 29, 30 and 31 October, as a mark of respect for those who lost their lives in the tragic railway collision at Urda, Toledo, on the Madrid–Seville high-speed line.

The decision follows the Spanish Government’s declaration of three days of official mourning and is intended to demonstrate solidarity with the victims, their families and everyone affected by the disaster.

The suspension takes effect from midnight on Thursday 29 October until midnight on Saturday 31 October.

Throughout this period, flags outside municipal buildings will fly at half-mast in accordance with the Royal Decree declaring national mourning.

However, the council has confirmed that essential municipal services and official council meetings will continue as normal.

The ordinary council plenary session scheduled for Thursday 29 October will therefore proceed as planned, as the decree specifically excludes meetings of municipal governing bodies from the suspension.

In a statement, Orihuela City Council expressed its deepest condolences, on behalf of the municipality’s residents, to the families and loved ones of those who died.

The council also extended its support and solidarity to those injured in the collision and everyone affected by the tragedy.

The three-day suspension reflects the nationwide mourning following one of Spain’s most devastating railway disasters.