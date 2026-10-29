



Audio recordings reveal that Spain’s rail infrastructure operator authorised an AVE train to continue its journey after a safety system failure, despite another train being stopped further along the same track.

Newly obtained audio recordings have revealed that Spain’s railway infrastructure manager, Adif, instructed the driver of a high-speed AVE train to resume travelling at normal speed just minutes before it collided with a stationary Iryo train in Urda, Toledo.

The accident, which left at least 68 people dead according to the report, has raised serious questions about how rail traffic was managed following a failure of the trains’ automatic safety systems.

Spanish newspaper EL PERIÓDICO has obtained recordings of conversations between the railway control centre at Madrid’s Atocha station and the drivers of both trains in the minutes leading up to the collision.

At 8.36am, an Adif controller instructed the AVE driver to disconnect and reconnect the train’s LZB safety system before continuing the journey under an alternative signalling procedure known as BSL.

The instruction was clear: “Disconnect and reconnect the LZB. Resume the journey under the protection of the BSL. At normal speed.”

The LZB system continuously monitors a train’s speed and provides instructions to the driver, including automatic braking when necessary. When the system fails, trains can continue using alternative safety procedures, provided the appropriate regulations are followed.

However, the recordings indicate that the AVE was allowed to continue without being specifically instructed to proceed slowly enough to stop if an obstruction appeared ahead.

The driver had initially reported a communication failure and a safety indication requiring the train to stop. The controller explained that there had been a failure at the Urda electrical installation before deciding to authorise the train to continue.

Five minutes later, at 8.41am, the driver of the Iryo train contacted the same control centre.

He explained that his train had also lost communication with the LZB system and was stationary at an entry signal.

“I’m stopped at the entrance signal,” he reported.

The controller confirmed that he was not authorised to pass the signal and instructed him to follow the trackside indications.

He was subsequently given instructions similar to those issued to the AVE driver, allowing him to resume travelling under the alternative BSL system when the signals permitted.

However, in a later conversation, the Iryo driver confirmed that he was still unable to move because of problems with the safety equipment.

The control centre therefore received further confirmation that the Iryo train remained stationary, even though the AVE had already been authorised to continue.

According to Transport Minister Óscar Puente, the AVE travelled approximately 25 kilometres after receiving permission to resume its journey before striking the Iryo train at around 8.53am.

Puente described the decision to allow the train to continue at normal speed as “inexplicable.”

The investigation must now establish why the AVE was permitted to continue, what information controllers had about the positions of both trains, and whether the correct safety procedures were followed.

Although the alternative BSL system provides protection through trackside signals and railway operating rules, the recordings have brought renewed attention to the decisions taken during the critical 17 minutes before the collision.

The central question remains why one high-speed train was allowed to continue its journey while another remained stopped ahead on the same line.