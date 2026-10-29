



Nine suspects have been arrested across Spain following the dismantling of an international criminal network accused of laundering more than €3 million from online scams through the purchase and export of wine, machinery and vehicles.

The extensive police operation, which included arrests in Alicante, Madrid, Santander and Tenerife, uncovered a sophisticated money laundering scheme involving fraudulent financial transactions, shell companies and international trade.

Investigators believe the organisation obtained millions of euros through cybercrime targeting businesses and individuals across Europe and beyond, before disguising the proceeds through apparently legitimate commercial activities.

The investigation, led by the Customs Surveillance Service in Cantabria, began after Spain’s financial intelligence unit, Sepblac, identified suspicious transactions involving intermediary bank accounts linked to companies connected to a suspect living in Cantabria.

Working alongside the National Police’s Central Cybercrime Unit and Europol, investigators uncovered an international network using intercepted business emails, identity theft and fraudulent payment instructions to steal money.

Victims were identified in Germany, Finland, Portugal, the Czech Republic, Romania, Sweden, Taiwan and Peru, among other countries.

The stolen funds were transferred into accounts belonging to shell companies and individuals recruited as money mules, primarily in Madrid and Cantabria.

The money was then dispersed through multiple bank transfers, overseas remittances and substantial cash withdrawals to conceal its criminal origins.

Wine Exports Used to Hide Criminal Profits

Investigators discovered that the organisation invested the proceeds in wine purchased from Spanish wineries, alongside industrial machinery and vehicles destined for African markets.

In some cases, the wineries themselves were listed as the official exporters, distancing the companies receiving fraudulent payments from the physical shipment of goods and making the money harder to trace.

Nine Arrests Across Spain

The first phase of the operation took place in August in Torrelavega, Cantabria, where two suspects were arrested and three properties searched.

One detainee is believed to have been responsible for recruiting money mules.

A second operation on 20 and 21 October resulted in seven further arrests in Madrid, Alicante and Tenerife.

Officers also searched five properties and business premises in Madrid, Fuenlabrada, Las Rozas, Majadahonda and Adeje.

Police seized accounting records, commercial invoices, computers, mobile phones, valuable jewellery and cash.

More than €3 million is believed to have been laundered, while investigators also identified numerous attempted frauds.

The operation involved Customs Surveillance units from several Spanish regions, the National Police and Europol, with assistance from authorities in eight European countries.

The investigation highlights how international cybercriminals increasingly exploit legitimate businesses and cross-border trade to disguise the proceeds of online fraud.