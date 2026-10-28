



Torrevieja has unveiled the official programme and poster for its 2026 Patron Saint festivities honouring the Immaculate Conception, with floral offerings, religious ceremonies, music and the traditional grand procession forming the centrepiece of the celebrations.

Mayor Eduardo Dolón, Festivals Councillor Rosario Martínez, parish priest José Antonio Gea and Paloma Cánovas, president of the Royal Association of Children of the Immaculate Conception, presented the programme on Tuesday, 27 October.

The festivities will officially begin on Sunday, 15 November, when Amparo Cos Boj delivers the traditional opening address at 12.45pm in the Archpriest Church of the Immaculate Conception, accompanied by musicians from the Torrevieja Symphony Orchestra.

A charity Christmas food market will follow on 22 November, while daily prayers, novenas and religious services will take place from 28 November to 7 December.

One of the highlights will be the Grand Floral Offering on Saturday, 5 December, at 5pm, when local associations, organisations and residents will parade from the Sacred Heart Church to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, carrying flowers in honour of the city’s patron saint.

The procession will travel along Calles Moriones and Caballero de Rodas, concluding with a performance of the traditional Salve Marinera.

The celebrations will culminate on Tuesday, 8 December, the Feast of the Immaculate Conception, with several religious services followed by the spectacular evening procession through Torrevieja’s streets.

Accompanied by local bands and choirs, the image of the Purísima will be carried through the town centre. Outside the Casino, the statue will face the sea as the National Anthem is played and fireworks illuminate the waterfront.

The festivities will conclude with a thanksgiving Mass on 9 December.

Residents are encouraged to decorate balconies and façades along the procession route and participate in the celebrations, which remain among Torrevieja’s most cherished religious and cultural traditions.