



At least 64 people have been killed and dozens seriously injured after two high-speed trains collided near Urda, in the province of Toledo, on Wednesday morning, 28 October, in one of Spain’s deadliest railway disasters.

The devastating collision occurred at approximately 8.54am on the Madrid–Andalusia high-speed line, involving a Renfe AVE service and a train operated by private rail company Iryo.

Initial investigations suggest the Renfe train struck the rear of the Iryo service, causing two carriages to derail and plunge down an embankment. The force of the impact left a scene of devastation, with emergency crews battling to reach victims trapped among the twisted wreckage.

Authorities have confirmed at least 64 fatalities, while reports indicate dozens of passengers have suffered serious injuries. The death toll could rise as recovery teams continue searching the wreckage.

Massive Emergency Response

Nearly 100 personnel from Spain’s Military Emergency Unit (UME) were deployed to assist firefighters, Guardia Civil officers, Civil Protection volunteers and medical teams at the crash site.

Three medical helicopters and numerous emergency vehicles were mobilised, while hospitals in Toledo, Ciudad Real and Alcázar de San Juan activated emergency procedures and postponed non-urgent operations to accommodate casualties.

Regional president Emiliano García-Page warned that the full extent of the tragedy might not become clear until rescue teams had completed their search of the severely damaged carriages.

The Castilla-La Mancha regional government activated its Territorial Emergency Plan, coordinating rescue operations and support for affected families.

Meanwhile, Urda Town Council opened a municipal sports pavilion to provide assistance and shelter for passengers, relatives and others affected by the disaster.

King Expresses His Sorrow

Spain’s King expressed his profound sadness at the tragedy and offered support to the victims and their families during what he described as an exceptionally difficult time.

The accident has sent shockwaves across Spain, prompting an outpouring of sympathy for those who lost their lives and the families awaiting news of missing loved ones.

High-Speed Rail Services Suspended

Rail infrastructure operator Adif immediately suspended high-speed services between Madrid and Andalusia, causing widespread disruption to passengers travelling between the capital and southern Spain.

Renfe introduced arrangements allowing affected travellers to change or cancel their tickets.

Investigators are examining the circumstances surrounding the collision, including reports of earlier problems affecting railway traffic. Although preliminary accounts have raised the possibility of human error, the precise cause has not been officially established.

Rescue teams continued working at the scene as Spain confronted the human cost of another devastating railway tragedy.

Emergency assistance: Relatives seeking information can contact Renfe’s dedicated family assistance line on 900 10 10 20.

28 OCT 2026 – 14:37

Pedro Sánchez will arrive at the accident site from 3:00 PM onwards.

The Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, is traveling to Urda (Toledo) to support the work of the emergency teams and offer his condolences to those affected and their families. He will arrive at the Advanced Command Post at 3:00 PM, where he will meet with the emergency teams. Afterwards, he will make a public statement.

28 OCT 2026 – 14:31

The government points to a failure at the control center, which authorized the march “against the regulations”

The Ministry of Transport and Sustainable Mobility has stated that the collision between the two trains on the Madrid-Seville line in Urda (Toledo) occurred after the Adif control center in Atocha allowed the normal train service to continue, contrary to what is established in railway regulations.

This was confirmed to Europa Press by sources at the Ministry, who explained, however, that this decision comes after the LZB security system failed at 8:32 a.m. , causing six trains to stop on a 90-kilometer stretch.

SEE ALSO: At least 46 dead in Spain High-Speed Train Crash