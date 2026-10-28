



Orihuela is stepping up efforts to improve the quality and sustainability of its tourism industry with the launch of a new training programme designed to help local businesses join the revamped SICTED initiative.

The Department of Tourism, working alongside the Orihuela Chamber of Commerce, has launched a training programme aimed at encouraging more tourism businesses and service providers to participate in the scheme, which has operated in the municipality since 2012.

The initiative marks a new phase for SICTED, the Comprehensive Spanish Tourism Quality System, placing greater emphasis on sustainability, smart tourism and continuous improvement.

The introductory training course, held at the Orihuela Chamber of Commerce, provides businesses considering joining the programme with information about its updated procedures, requirements and best practices.

Participants will learn how to improve customer service, strengthen business management and introduce more sustainable working practices.

New Focus on Responsible Tourism

A key development is the introduction of the Responsible Tourism Commitment distinction, replacing the previous Tourism Quality Commitment award.

The new recognition reflects a broader approach to tourism development, incorporating economic, social and environmental responsibility alongside traditional quality standards.

Council officials say the revised programme will encourage closer cooperation between public authorities and private businesses, helping Orihuela develop a more competitive and environmentally responsible tourism sector.

Since its introduction in 2012, SICTED has become an important tool for improving professional standards, promoting cooperation and strengthening the municipality’s tourism offering.

Local Businesses Encouraged to Join

The Department of Tourism is calling on hotels, restaurants, attractions and other tourism-related businesses to take advantage of the programme.

Participating companies will gain access to practical management tools, professional guidance and opportunities to exchange experiences with other businesses, helping them improve their services and visitor satisfaction.

The council believes greater business involvement will be essential to establishing a more sustainable and competitive tourism industry across Orihuela.

Businesses interested in joining SICTED can contact Orihuela Town Hall’s Department of Tourism for details of the application process and membership requirements.