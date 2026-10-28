



Orihuela Council has put seven improvement projects worth €56,567 out to tender for the rural villages of Arneva, Hurchillo and Torremendo, with upgrades planned for sports facilities, children’s playgrounds, recreational areas and public information signs.

The projects, funded through District VIII’s participatory budgeting programme, have been developed in response to requests from local residents and will be overseen by Rural Development Councillor Víctor Valverde.

In Arneva, new spectator seating will be installed at the municipal sports centre, where there are currently no dedicated viewing facilities. The three-tier modular concrete stand will include individual seats, access steps and safety railings. Damaged paving will also be repaired, including areas affected by tree roots.

Hurchillo will benefit from a new shaded canopy over its children’s playground between Calles Barranco and Aljibes. Covering approximately 132 square metres, the structure will provide protection from the intense summer sun for both children and playground equipment.

Meanwhile, Torremendo will receive several improvements, including a new outdoor calisthenics area opposite the Church of Nuestra Señora de Monserrate. The equipment will allow residents, particularly young people, to undertake exercises such as pull-ups, press-ups and leg raises.

Further work is planned at Torremendo’s San Isidro recreational area, where deteriorating information boards will be restored, wooden playground equipment repaired and safety surfacing improved.

The programme also includes new heritage information panels and street maps across all three villages, helping residents and visitors navigate the area and learn more about its local history.

The €56,567.71 contract, including VAT, is now open to bidders, with all seven projects forming part of the council’s commitment to improving public facilities in Orihuela’s rural communities.