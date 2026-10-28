



At least 46 people have died after two high-speed trains collided in the province of Toledo on Wednesday morning, according to regional government officials.

The collision occurred near Los Yébenes, close to Urda station, when a Renfe AVE train travelling from Madrid to Seville collided with an Iryo service.

The impact caused the last two carriages of the Iryo train to derail, with both trains reportedly plunging down an embankment.Emergency services were dispatched to the scene as reports of fatalities and injuries emerged.

The death toll could rise as rescue operations continue.

The disaster has forced the suspension of high-speed rail services between Madrid and Andalusia, leaving passengers stranded at major stations, including Atocha in Madrid and Santa Justa in Seville.

Emergency support centres have been established at stations in Madrid, Córdoba and Seville to assist affected passengers and the families of those involved.

Psychological support teams and medical personnel have also been mobilised.Transport Minister Óscar Puente visited the railway control centre at Atocha as authorities began investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision.

Rail infrastructure manager Adif is examining its systems and the sequence of events leading to the crash. The cause has not yet been established.

Passengers have been advised to check official railway updates before travelling, as disruption is expected to continue while the investigation and emergency response proceed.