



Orihuela has completed a key assessment in its bid to become a nationally recognised Smart Tourism Destination.

Spain’s state tourism innovation agency, SEGITTUR, has delivered a diagnostic report examining the municipality’s progress in five areas: governance, sustainability, accessibility, innovation and technology.

Completing the assessment gives Orihuela affiliated status within the national programme, recognising that it has begun implementing the model. The report provides recommendations and a roadmap to help the council identify improvements, set priorities and guide future investment.

The development builds on Orihuela’s achievement in June 2025, when it reached Level 3 — the highest tier — of the Valencian Community’s Smart Tourism Destinations network, joining municipalities including Valencia, Benidorm and Elche.

The national programme aims to make destinations more competitive while improving visitors’ experiences and residents’ quality of life.

Orihuela will use the findings to develop a more coordinated, accessible and sustainable tourism strategy, supported by technology and better use of data.