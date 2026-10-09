



Parents’ associations from 13 Orihuela schools are demanding an urgent meeting of the Municipal School Council after reporting serious deficiencies affecting pupil safety, hygiene and learning conditions.

Representatives met with the STEPV teachers’ union and the Vega Baja Teachers’ Assembly to discuss deteriorating buildings, overcrowding, inadequate maintenance and a lack of air conditioning.

The organisations want repairs prioritised and a clear timetable for each school, saying repeated requests for a council meeting have received no response.

At Antonio Sequeros Special Education School, families say the lift has been out of service since the 2019 storm, leaving pupils with reduced mobility without a suitable evacuation route from the upper floor. Other concerns include inaccessible toilets, damp, uneven playground surfaces and repeated thefts. STEPV reported conditions to occupational safety body INVASSAT in February.

Los Dolses Primary School reportedly accommodates 26 classes in premises designed for 18. Families highlighted damaged fencing, rubbish dumping, inadequate kitchen facilities and electrical faults, including short circuits and small fires. They say some repairs have been funded by parents.

At Playas de Orihuela, approximately 700 pupils occupy a school designed for 400. Families listed 39 unresolved problems, including flooding, a broken fire suppression system and a boiler unusable for over a year.

They reported that flooding during heavy rain on 25 September trapped two people in the lift. The parents’ association says the Valencian Ombudsman supported its complaint, but the council has yet to respond.

Fernando de Loaces and Miguel Hernández schools reportedly have electrical inspections dating back to 2013, alongside leaks, damaged facilities and playground problems. At Miguel Hernández, families also highlighted an unconnected fire hydrant and a gymnasium that floods.

Virgen de la Puerta pupils remain at schools in Molins and La Campaneta while awaiting a replacement building. A possible move to temporary classrooms at Las Espeñetas in February 2027 has raised concerns about losing playground space.

Las Espeñetas itself reportedly awaits structural repairs and expansion, having remained supported by props for three years.

At Josefina Manresa, longstanding drainage problems and deteriorating concrete in the kitchen reportedly extend towards the dining hall. Meals for around 300 pupils are transported from Monóvar.

Other concerns include overcrowding and lost teaching spaces at Tháder, deteriorating windows at the School of Art and Design, and insufficient shade and cooling at several primary schools.

La Campaneta also faces overcrowding and a playground area cordoned off because of an unresolved beehive problem.

Describing conditions as “unsustainable and shameful”, the organisations criticised Education Councillor Vicente Pina’s management and demanded an urgent municipal response.

They insist the Municipal School Council must meet to establish priorities, coordinate repairs and provide families with clear commitments on safety, maintenance and the delivery of overdue improvements across Orihuela’s schools.