



Orihuela’s Sports Department says seasonal reseeding at Los Arcos municipal football ground is nearing completion.

The work involves scarifying the pitch, sowing fresh grass seed and adding sand. Sports Councillor Víctor Sigüenza said maintenance began on Wednesday and would finish within days.

He explained that reseeding takes place around this time each season as part of the department’s annual maintenance programme for sporting facilities.

Meanwhile, Orihuela’s PSOE opposition has challenged the council’s handling of proposed new spectator stands, accusing Sigüenza of announcing summer progress before the administrative process had begun.

According to the Socialists, the procurement file was formally initiated on 29 September 2026, when the report justifying the contract was signed.

Councillor Luis Quesada said supporters had been given expectations unsupported by administrative action.

The PSOE also alleges that the current council is using a technical report prepared under the previous administration in May 2023, despite previously questioning whether such documentation existed.

Quesada accused the department of poor planning and demanded an explanation of what progress had been made over three years.

He called on Sigüenza to accept political responsibility and resign, arguing that Orihuela’s sporting community needed effective management rather than publicity and promises that could not be delivered.