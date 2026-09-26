Drivers in Spain will have to give way to pedestrians anywhere along streets built with the pavement and carriageway at the same level under traffic regulations taking effect on 1 October 2026.
Drivers in Spain will have to give way to pedestrians anywhere along streets built with the pavement and carriageway at the same level under traffic regulations taking effect on 1 October 2026.

Drivers in Spain will have to give way to pedestrians anywhere along streets built with the pavement and carriageway at the same level under traffic regulations taking effect on 1 October 2026. Pedestrians in these shared spaces will no longer need to be at a marked crossing to have priority.

The revised rules also spell out when drivers must yield elsewhere. These include marked pedestrian crossings, pavements and pedestrian areas; turns into a road that someone is already crossing, even without a marked crossing; and junctions where a vehicle crosses a hard shoulder being used by pedestrians who have no walking area. Priority also applies to passengers moving between a bus or other public transport vehicle and the nearest pavement or refuge at a marked stop, as well as to school lines, organised processions and military units on foot.

The changes form part of a wider update to Spain’s General Traffic Regulations aimed at protecting vulnerable road users. The original account overstates one point: Article 65 sets out five listed categories, rather than six separate new situations, and pedestrian priority does not extend to every crossing of every road.

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