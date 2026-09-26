



Drivers in Spain will have to give way to pedestrians anywhere along streets built with the pavement and carriageway at the same level under traffic regulations taking effect on 1 October 2026. Pedestrians in these shared spaces will no longer need to be at a marked crossing to have priority.

The revised rules also spell out when drivers must yield elsewhere. These include marked pedestrian crossings, pavements and pedestrian areas; turns into a road that someone is already crossing, even without a marked crossing; and junctions where a vehicle crosses a hard shoulder being used by pedestrians who have no walking area. Priority also applies to passengers moving between a bus or other public transport vehicle and the nearest pavement or refuge at a marked stop, as well as to school lines, organised processions and military units on foot.

The changes form part of a wider update to Spain’s General Traffic Regulations aimed at protecting vulnerable road users. The original account overstates one point: Article 65 sets out five listed categories, rather than six separate new situations, and pedestrian priority does not extend to every crossing of every road.