



Madrid, September 21st, 2026.

Lloret Tourism Manager Elizabeth Keegan received the British Empire Medal (BEM) on Friday in Lloret de Mar (Costa Brava). British Consul Lloyd Milen presented the award to Ms. Keegan, who was honoured by His Majesty King Charles III in 2025 for her services to British citizens in Girona.

Over 15 years, Ms. Keegan has consistently gone above and beyond to support the British resident community and visiting British tourists in the town of Lloret de Mar (Costa Brava), making a real difference to those in difficult circumstances and their families.

British Consul General, Lloyd Milen, said:

“Elizabeth Keegan has shown an extraordinary commitment to the British community in Catalonia over many years. Whether supporting vulnerable residents during the pandemic or helping British citizens understand the changes resulting from the UK’s departure from the European Union, she has generously given her time, energy and expertise. This award is a well-deserved recognition of a career defined by service to others.”

Elizabeth Keegan said:

“Receiving this distinction is a tremendous honour and a recognition that I see through the lens of public service. Managing a tourist destination also means knowing how to respond in the most challenging circumstances, when people need support, guidance and empathy. There are times when administrative responsibilities take a back seat, and what truly matters is humanity.”