



Torrevieja City Council has opened applications for municipal grants of up to €1,500 to help young university students meet the cost of their studies during the 2025/26 academic year.

The council has allocated €200,000 to the scheme, which can contribute towards university tuition fees, textbooks and regular intercity bus or rail travel to educational institutions.

Applications opened on Tuesday, September 1, and may be submitted for ten working days. They can be filed in person at Torrevieja Town Hall’s General Registry or online through the council’s electronic headquarters.

The grants are available to students aged 35 or under who are enrolled in an officially recognised undergraduate degree, equivalent qualification or master’s programme. Both classroom-based and distance-learning courses are eligible.

Applicants must be registered as residents of Torrevieja and must have remained continuously on the municipal register for at least two years before applying. Annual household income per person must not exceed €17,000.

Students must also meet minimum academic standards, including an entry or average grade of at least five, depending on whether they are beginning their first year, continuing an existing degree or studying for an official master’s qualification.

Eligible expenses include tuition fees paid by the student, textbooks directly related to their course and regular public transport journeys made between September 1, 2025, and June 30, 2026.

Applications will be assessed competitively, with a maximum score of 21 points. Decisions will take account of household income, unemployment within the family, single-parent or large-family status, disability, academic performance and other circumstances requiring special protection.

Additional points will be awarded according to the type and level of study. Classroom-based courses will score more highly than distance learning, while master’s students and those completing the final year of their qualification will also receive additional consideration. The distance between Torrevieja and the student’s university will be taken into account.

Mayor Eduardo Dolón said the grants would help reduce the financial burden placed on families and support young people during an important stage of their education.

Youth councillor Domingo Paredes encouraged eligible students to consult the full conditions and submit their applications before the deadline. Forms and complete information are available through Torrevieja City Council’s electronic headquarters and official information channels.