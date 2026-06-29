Torrevieja to Welcome 700 Singers for 72nd International Habaneras Contest





Torrevieja will once again become a global centre for choral music when the 72nd International Habaneras and Polyphony Contest takes place at the Municipal Theatre from July 19 to 25.

Fifteen choirs from 13 countries across Europe, the Americas and Asia will participate in seven nights of performances, bringing more than 700 singers to the city for one of the world’s oldest and most prestigious choral competitions.

The event, which is recognised as a Festival of International Tourist Interest, will feature an opening gala, four competition evenings, a showcase of Torrevieja’s local choirs and a closing ceremony featuring the winning ensembles.

Ainhoa Arteta to open the festival

The programme will begin on Sunday, July 19, with an opening gala featuring the Torrevieja Musical Union and the Sinfonía Choir from the Municipal Choral School.

They will perform the official anthems before internationally acclaimed Spanish soprano Ainhoa Arteta takes to the stage.

The following evening will be dedicated to Torrevieja’s own choral tradition, with performances from the Maestro Ricardo Lafuente Choir and Orchestra, the José Hódar Choral Society, Manuel Barberá Choral Group, Torrevieja Orfeón, Maestro Casanovas Choir and Francisco Vallejos Torrevieja Choir.

The compulsory work for this year’s competition will be Habanera de Sal, composed by Antoni Mas and Belén Puente.

International competition

The competitive programme will begin on Tuesday, July 21, with performances from the Riga Technical University Mixed Choir Vivere from Latvia, the Anchorus Polyphonic Choir from Turkey, Sortilegio Vocal Ensemble from Chile and Beijing Wuzi Riparian Choir from China.

The second evening, on July 22, will feature the Portland Phoenix Chamber Choir from the United States, the University of the Americas Chamber Choir from Mexico, Slovenia’s Viva Mixed Choir and Indonesia’s Administratio Choir.

On July 23, the stage will welcome the Mérida Chamber Choir from Venezuela, Ukraine’s Trembita State Capella Choir, the Sinfonía por el Perú Youth Choir from Lima and the Chamber Choir of the Colegio Nacional de Buenos Aires in Argentina.

The final competitive evening, on July 24, will be devoted to the three selected Spanish ensembles: Ainur Chamber Choir from Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Encanto Choir from Griñón in the Madrid region and Aurum Choir from Luanco in Asturias.

The contest will conclude on Saturday, July 25, with performances by the winning choirs and the presentation of the awards.

José Manuel Zapata to host the contest

Spanish tenor and music journalist José Manuel Zapata will present all seven galas.

The international jury will comprise Antoni Mas, Cristóbal Soler, Pietro Ferrairo, Ruth Revert and Selena Cancino.

Alongside the official programme, Torrevieja will host choral performances in the city streets of the historic centre, concerts at venues around the city and the 13th International Habaneras and Choral Singing Conference.

A special open-air evening of habaneras will also be held at Playa del Cura on July 4, featuring Coro UAnima and La Trova del Llano.

The Municipal Theatre performances will be shown on a large screen at Paseo Vista Alegre and broadcast through Torrevieja Television, Spanish Television and regional broadcaster À Punt.

The week-long festival will bring together singers from a wide range of cultures and musical traditions while celebrating the habanera, a genre deeply connected to Torrevieja’s maritime history and cultural identity.