Campoamor Prepares for Spectacular Historical Seaborne Landing





Campoamor is preparing to host El Gran Desembarco, a large-scale historical re-enactment inspired by the pirate raids and coastal battles that once shaped life along the Orihuela Costa.

The family-friendly event will take place at La Glea beach on June 20 and 21, combining history, theatre and live entertainment in one of the area’s most ambitious summer spectacles.

The centrepiece will be a dramatic landing from the sea, with boats approaching the shoreline as costumed participants recreate scenes from centuries past. Simulated cannon fire, choreographed combat and staged battles between Moorish and Christian groups will bring the historical theme to life.

The spectacle draws inspiration from a period when coastal communities lived under the constant threat of pirate and corsair attacks. Watchtowers such as the Torre de Cabo Roig played an important defensive role, allowing residents to spot approaching vessels and raise the alarm.

Organisers aim to recreate that atmosphere through theatrical effects, traditional costumes and carefully staged action on and around the beach.

Alongside the main re-enactment, visitors can expect music, food and entertainment throughout the event. An evening celebration featuring a DJ is also planned following the principal landing display.

El Gran Desembarco is linked to the area’s Moors and Christians tradition and is intended to celebrate local history while attracting residents and visitors to the Orihuela Costa.

With boats, simulated artillery, sword fights and colourful costumes, the event promises to transform La Glea beach into the setting for a dramatic journey back in time.

The main programme for El Gran Desembarco in Campoamor on Saturday, June 20, 2026, is:

4pm–6.30pm: Sunset afternoon party

Sunset afternoon party 6.30pm–7pm: Procession from La Glea beach to Campoamor Marina

Procession from La Glea beach to Campoamor Marina 7pm–9pm: El Gran Desembarco , including the boat procession, simulated artillery fire, beach landing and combat display

, including the boat procession, simulated artillery fire, beach landing and combat display From 9pm: Official night party with a guest DJ

The Sunday, June 21, 2026 programme:

10.30am–11.30am: Bachata workshop

Bachata workshop 12pm–1.30pm: Abdelazí aperitif, with a beer-and-tapas party, live entertainment and a brass band

Abdelazí aperitif, with a beer-and-tapas party, live entertainment and a brass band 1.30pm–4pm: Vega Baja tribute lunch, featuring traditional cocido con pelotas and migas

Vega Baja tribute lunch, featuring traditional cocido con pelotas and migas From 4pm: Closing afternoon party with a DJ

The Sunday programme is focused on music, local food and the festival’s closing celebrations rather than another seaborne landing.