Home Crime Assault Saturday Knife Chaos in Orihuela Leaves Man with deep facial wounds According to police sources, the clash involved two groups — one made up of four people and the other of two — and all were said to be of Moroccan origin. CrimeAssaultHeadlineMembers OnlyNewsCosta BlancaOrihuela Saturday Knife Chaos in Orihuela Leaves Man with deep facial wounds By Staff Reporter - 04/04/2026 0 Share FacebookXWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmail Membership Required This content is available to members only. Sign up to unlock access or log in if you already have an account. Sign Up Log In RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR SPAIN LAUNCHES LEGAL DIGITAL ID YOU CAN USE ON YOUR PHONE Spain Celebrates Gibraltar Deal despite Delay of Launch A DISASTER THAT IS WAITING IN THE ORIHUELA COSTA PINES Torrevieja Culture Unveils More Than 90 Shows for Summer 2026 Political Blunder Fuels Segregation Fears in Almoradí schools PROSECUTORS BRAND SAN FULGENCIO MAYOR’S APPEAL AGAINST NO-CONFIDENCE MOTION ‘ILLOGICAL’ Seven Arrested as Elche Narco Ring Taken Down in Dawn Raids Orihuela Marks World Autism Awareness Day with Call for Inclusion Orihuela boosts street cleaning and waste collection with new vehicles FUEL FRAUD GANG BUSTED AFTER €200,000 SCAM ACROSS ALICANTE AND MURCIA New floral planting carried out in green spaces across the city Orihuela Intensifies Mosquito Control After Surge in Activity Sign in Welcome! Log into your account your username your password Forgot your password? Get help Password recovery Recover your password your email A password will be e-mailed to you. LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyLog in to leave a comment