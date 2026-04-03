



Cultura Torrevieja has unveiled its new programme for the May to August 2026 season, featuring more than 90 performances across theatre, music, comedy, magic, dance and festivals, further cementing the city’s reputation as one of the summer’s leading cultural destinations.

The Councillor for Culture, Antonio Quesada, together with the Cultura Torrevieja team, presented a wide-ranging and varied line-up that will be staged at the Municipal Theatre and the International Auditorium, with more than 60 performances scheduled through to September.

A strong start to the year

Torrevieja’s 2026 cultural calendar has already delivered impressive results, with 67 events staged in the first four months of the year, close to 29,000 attendees, and as many as eight sold-out performances in March alone.

May: concerts, theatre and magic

The May programme opens with the return of Sidecars, who will launch their national tour in Torrevieja alongside their new album, Everest. Another highlight is Abraham Cupeiro’s Pangea, a musical journey inspired by sounds from around the world.

Other major events include the play Better Left Unsaid, starring Imanol Arias and María Barranco; comedian David Domínguez with The Weird Guy from the 90s; and magician The Invisible Magician with Nothing Is What It Seems. The month will also feature the May Fair, the European Gala, family activities and street theatre performances such as Sal Pa’Fuera.

June: major productions and comedy

June will bring some of the season’s most significant stage productions, including A View from the Bridge, starring María Adánez, and The Threepenny Opera, featuring Coque Malla.

The month will also include Travel With Us by Comandante Lara, three sold-out performances by Juan Dávila, the zarzuela Marina, an ABBA tribute show, and the Immensa Folk Festival.

July: festivals and major international events

July will be defined by a mix of local talent and large-scale events. One of the standout dates will be the International Habaneras and Polyphony Competition, running from July 19 to 25, with soprano Ainhoa Arteta taking part in the opening.

The month will also host the BigSound Festival, focused on urban music, and the Low Festival, dedicated to indie and pop. Concerts, children’s theatre and band festivals will round out the programme.

August: music, tradition and headline shows

The season will conclude in August with a packed line-up including the Brilla Torrevieja Festival, featuring artists such as Leiva and Los Delinqüentes, as well as the Chirigota Festival, the Music in the Park series, and a range of dance and symphonic music performances.

Tickets on sale now

Tickets for most events are already available from the Municipal Theatre box office and through the official website. www.culturatorrevieja.com