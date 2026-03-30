



A man has been arrested after allegedly pulling off a bizarre heist—stealing a stash of laser guns from a leisure centre inside a shopping mall in Lorca.

The 42-year-old suspect is accused of walking calmly into a storage area with a supermarket trolley and helping himself to the gear in a series of cheeky trips—without raising suspicion.

The targeted venue hosts events and laser combat parties, making the haul both unusual and valuable.

Investigators say the man made several journeys in and out of the storeroom, each time loading up the trolley with equipment before slipping away unnoticed.

The Guardia Civil launched an investigation in February after the theft was reported, analysing CCTV footage from the shopping centre and gathering key evidence.

Officers quickly identified the suspect, a man with a lengthy criminal record who, despite living in the Balearic Islands, regularly travels to Lorca to visit family.

Police tracked down the stolen goods—still in the suspect’s possession—and arrested him on suspicion of theft.

In total, officers recovered 15 laser guns, along with sound and lighting equipment and a smoke machine, with the haul valued at around €11,000.

The arrest was carried out as part of Spain’s ongoing “Safe Commerce Plan” targeting retail crime.