



Fresh concerns have been raised over safety on the seafront promenade between Cabo Roig and Cala Capitán after new images taken by the former President of Unidos por la Costa, Tomas Moreno, highlighted the extent of damage caused by a landslide reported a couple of weeks ago.

The affected section, close to the shoreline, appears to have suffered a significant break underneath the pathway, leaving part of the lower structure exposed and potentially unstable. Observers have warned that, although the damage may not be immediately obvious to pedestrians, the area could be at risk of further collapse depending on sea conditions, tides and swell.

The situation has become more worrying because barriers originally placed by the council to block access to the damaged stretch are said to have been moved, with people continuing to walk along the promenade despite the possible danger.

A formal request has now been submitted to Orihuela City Council through its electronic portal, asking for details of the action taken by the relevant departments since the collapse was first detected. The request also seeks information on what further measures will be adopted until repairs are completed, an estimated timetable for reopening the promenade, and the immediate closure of the affected section to prevent public access.

The submission also draws attention to the potential liability that could arise should anyone suffer injury while the damaged area remains accessible.

The matter was discussed at last Thursday’s plenary session, when Ciudadanos councillor Luisa Boné put two questions to Orihuela Councillor for the Coast, Manuel Mestre. She asked how the council intended to repair the damaged wall and whether the current safety measures were sufficient or likely to be reinforced.

In response, Mestre said the work would be carried out by the municipal company Ecoplan, which is responsible for road maintenance in Orihuela Costa. He also stated that, according to municipal engineers, there is no risk of the promenade itself collapsing and that the existing safety measures are considered adequate.

Boné, however, questioned that decision, arguing that leaving the repairs in the hands of Ecoplan could prove to be a mistake if the company is ultimately unable to carry out the work. In that case, she warned, the window for declaring emergency action – which would allow shorter administrative deadlines and the allocation of the necessary funding – might already have closed.

She warned that, if delays continue, the result could be a walkway that is closed throughout the summer season.

With the damaged area remaining a cause of concern for residents and visitors alike, pressure is likely to grow on the council to guarantee public safety, clarify the repair timetable and ensure the route can be reopened as soon as possible.

Images courtesy of Tomás Moreno