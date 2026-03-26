



Actors Community Theatre Society, better known as ACTS, emerged from the ashes of the previously successful drama group Dramatic Licence, which was founded by Suzanne Stokes and her husband David.

As times changed, ACTS was created and guided by Tony Goddard and his wife Angie, both of whom brought with them a strong background in amateur dramatics in the UK. They were joined by dedicated members who had loyally supported the earlier group and were keen to continue staging productions while also welcoming new members.

The new committee was formed by Ian Vallender, Eileen Hamilton, Michelle and John Edwards, and Robina Smith, with early production support from Walter Hamilton and Roger Scott, and backstage help from Mary Ann and Alan Dunning.

Sadly, both Ian and Tony have since passed away and are still greatly missed. They were inspiring, talented and proactive figures who helped lead the group towards growth, improvement and success.

Since its formation in 2016, ACTS staged two productions a year until the disruption caused by Covid and Brexit.

Most of the group’s productions have been comedies and farces, reflecting the tastes of local audiences, who love to laugh and be entertained. The first production was Don’t Dress for Dinner, followed by the gentler comedy Blithe Spirit, and later the hugely successful Calendar Girls. The group’s most recent production was Old Actors Never Die, They Simply Lose the Plot.

Now, still going strong and continuing to delight audiences, ACTS is proud to present its latest comedy:

DRINKING HABITS

14th to 16th May 2026

Benijófar Cultural Centre

7.30pm prompt

Tickets: €12

Available from Post Box, Doña PepaReservations:711 090 400