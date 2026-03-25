



San Fulgencio is among the Costa Blanca towns caught up in a wave of thefts targeting elderly residents after Guardia Civil officers smashed a roaming criminal gang accused of preying on pensioners.

Three suspected gang members have been arrested over a string of robberies and fraud offences centred on older victims. Investigators say the group operated with chilling precision, stealing wallets and handbags from senior citizens before using their bank cards to empty cash machines.

The suspects are accused of eight counts of theft and fraud, as well as belonging to a criminal organisation.

According to the Guardia Civil, the gang struck mainly in supermarkets, where they allegedly stalked elderly shoppers before moving in to steal purses and wallets. Once they had the victims’ cards in their hands, they wasted no time withdrawing cash from ATMs.

The gang’s run came to an end on March 9 when officers in Calpe spotted one of the suspects shadowing an elderly person inside a supermarket. When police moved in, the man allegedly tried to flee with his accomplices in a vehicle, but the trio were intercepted before they could get away.

Detectives believe the group was highly active and constantly on the move, carrying out crimes in a number of Costa towns in recent months, including Jávea, Ondara and San Fulgencio.

A search of the suspects’ vehicle uncovered a stash of clothing, including caps, jackets and hats, which officers say were used as quick disguise changes to avoid being recognised after each theft.

The investigation is still open and police are now working to establish whether the group may be linked to other similar crimes across the province and in other coastal areas.

Despite the arrests, the three detainees have been released pending trial.

The operation forms part of the Guardia Civil’s Senior Citizens’ Safety Plan, aimed at protecting older people and warning them about the tricks and tactics used by thieves who deliberately target the vulnerable.