



Over the St Patrick’s Day Weekend Orihuela Costa was awash with green.

The return of the St. Patrick’s Parade brought colour, energy, and a sense of community that defines the very best of life on the coast. Thousands turned out. The streets were full. The atmosphere was electric. Floats, music, entertainment — all delivered with enthusiasm and pride.

It was a reminder of what Orihuela Costa truly is.

A vibrant, international community.

A place where people come together.

A place that contributes enormously — socially, culturally, and economically — to the wider municipality.

And for that, every single person involved deserves recognition.

The committee.

The fundraisers.

The organisers.

The marshals.

The volunteers.

They made it happen.

They always do.

Because time and again, it is the community that steps forward to deliver what the administration fails to prioritise.

But alongside the celebration, there was something else.

Something that could not be ignored.

At the head of the procession was an honoured guest — an Irish parliamentarian, Peter Roche. A fitting and symbolic gesture, recognising the international spirit of the event and the strong Irish presence on the coast.

It was, without question, an honour.

And yet, it raises a simple and unavoidable question.

Where were the leaders of Orihuela?

Where was the Councillor for the Coast, Manuel Mestre?

Where was the Mayor, Pepe Vegara?

This was not a minor event.

This was one of the largest, most visible, and most positive community events on Orihuela Costa’s calendar. An event that showcases the very identity of the coast — diversity, community spirit, and international connection.

And yet, those elected to represent that community were absent.

Not delayed.

Not represented.

Absent.

That absence speaks louder than any speech ever could.

Because leadership is not just about meetings, statements, or appearances when convenient. It is about showing up. It is about recognising the people you serve. It is about standing alongside the community — not observing it from a distance.

Yes, the Councillor for Culture was present. Yes, others attended.

But representation is not a box-ticking exercise.

Presence matters.

And absence, in moments like this, sends a message.

A message that the coast is still not seen as a priority.

A message that its people, its events, and its contribution can be overlooked.

A message that, even at its best, Orihuela Costa is expected to carry on regardless — with or without the visible support of those in power.

And that is the deeper issue.

Because this is not about one parade.

It is about a pattern.

A pattern where the community delivers, organises, and succeeds — while those responsible for governing too often appear disconnected from the very people they represent.

Orihuela Costa does not lack identity.

It does not lack energy.

It does not lack commitment.

What it too often lacks is consistent, visible leadership.

The parade showed what the coast can achieve.

The absence showed what is still missing.

And that contrast is impossible to ignore.

Because in the end, communities remember who stood with them.

And who did not.