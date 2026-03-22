



The only publication you need for the latest English-language news, sport and events from across Torrevieja, Orihuela Costa, Pilar de la Horadada, Mar Menor, Quesada, Guardamar and La Marina.

The future queen slipped away from military training in San Javier for an understated afternoon outing in Pilar de la Horadada last week, choosing a simple lunch, close friends and a distinctly low-profile setting.

In a rare off-duty outing, the heir to the Spanish throne travelled out for lunch to a local restaurant, La Terrazita de Cristobal, with several fellow cadets.

Tragedy in Torrevieja over the weekend where a 40-year-old man is alleged to have killed his three-year-old daughter before taking his own life in what investigators are treating as a case of vicarious violence.

After the mother raised the alarm on Friday evening the Guardia Civil found the bodies of the father and daughter in the garage at around 1am on Saturday morning.